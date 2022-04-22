Betting company William Hill has tipped Sawtry-born actor Himesh Patel at 80-1 to become the next James Bond - following his recent addition to the competitive market.

Why has Himesh Patel been tipped?

The 31-year-old actor is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood in BBC soap EastEnders - but left the square to go onto big hitting roles in Danny Boyle’s Beatles musical Yesterday and, more recently, in disaster blockbuster Don’t Look Up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire-born actor Himesh Patel is being tipped by bookies at 80-1 to become the next James Bond.

Himesh is a likely pick for the role especially after Barbara Broccoli – the American-British film and stage producer, best known for her work on the James Bond film series - said she’s considering a British man of “any ethnicity”.

But speaking to GQ magazine recently, Patel does not want his early soap career disregarded now that he is landing larger roles.

“It’s as worthy to me as everything I’ve done since,” he said.

The Sawtry-born actor is no stranger to big production films - having appeared in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster, Tenet.

Himesh in rehearsal for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at Prince William School, Oundle. in 2006

Patel plays ‘Mahir’ a ‘suave, leather jacket-wearing’ agent who crashes a jet into a hangar.

Could 007 credentials be next for Patel’s CV?

William Hill believes he could be in with a chance – pricing him at 80-1.

Fellow Tenet co-star John David Washington is also tipped to next slip into the iconic tuxedo - priced at 50-1 - while front man, and newly crowned Batman, Robert Pattinson has less favourable odds of 100-1.

Frontrunners in the James Bond market remain former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (5-2), Man of Steel Henry Cavill (7-2) and X-Men actor Michael Fassbender (5-1).