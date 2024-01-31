Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority boss defends its record as Government extends improvement notice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s chief executive has welcomed national recognition for the organisation’s progress made over the last year since the Government imposed an improvement order.
Rob Bridge, the authority’s chief executive, says the imposition of a revised Best Value Notice extending the current year long improvement programme by a further six months reflected the progress that had been achieved while also demanding further improvements.
And he also thanked the combined authority’s staff who had helped bring about the improvements which had been made so far.
The original order was issued in January last year and called on the combined authority to make improvements to its governance, project delivery and company culture.
The six months revised Best Value Notice was issued yesterday (January 30) by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
While stating that officials ‘recognise the authority’s progress in delivering its agreed improvement plan’ it also highlighted five areas for further improvement.
These are to continue with the independent Improvement Board and make full use of its support, continue to implement agreed changes, and implement cultural change for officers and members and to develop the strategic priorities and aspirations for the area to benefit residents plus engaging regularly with the DLUHC.
Rob Bridge, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s chief executive, said: “The revised Best Value Notice acknowledges the progress the Combined Authority has made and continues to make since January 2023.
“This progress includes being the first Combined Authority to adopt, following approval from DLUHC, a Single Assurance Framework, adopting a new Member Officer Protocol, the transformation of our procurement function and making permanent appointments to the senior leadership team.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Combined Authority, who’s hard work has made this progress possible.
Mr Bridge added: “There is of course still more work for us to do and I look forward to working in partnership with our Constituent Councils and the Independent Improvement Board to continue to deliver for the businesses and communities of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”