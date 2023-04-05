News you can trust since 1948
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce boss steps down prompting search for new chief executive

​Recruitment campaign launched for new chief executive

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

The boss of the ‘voice of business’ in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire is stepping down after two years in the job.

Vic Annells (63), who became chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce after working as a diplomat and was an executive director of Mansion House and the Central Criminal Court, will leave at the end of next month.

He said: “I am leaving for family reasons.

Brian Jones, Chair of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce.Brian Jones, Chair of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce.
"I’m sad to be going but it has been a lot of fun and hopefully I have done a good job.

"I think the Chamber is in a very good position.

"Every single month brings new members. Last month we recruited 25 new members.

He said: “The Chamber is more interactive with its members, we have brought some more talented people on to the board and we are much more local than every before.”

The Chamber, which has 836 company memberships, representing about 95,800 people in the region, and acts as a voice for business in local and national government, has now started a recruitment process to find a new chief executive.

Brian Jones, Chair of the Cambridgeshire Chamber Board, said: “We are hugely grateful for the transformation that Vic has led the Chamber through.

“We have seen membership grow month-on-month for the last eight consecutive months - there never has been a more exciting time to take on the role of Chief Executive.”

Details about the role are here.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on April 21.

