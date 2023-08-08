News you can trust since 1948
'Callous' Peterborough robber who yelled at frightened boy and stole his bike jailed for three years

The bike has never been recovered
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

A “callous” robber, who stole a bike from a boy who was on his way to school, has been jailed.

Daniel Cowlbeck, 34, approached the 15-year-old as he was cycling along London Road, in Peterborough, close to Sherwood Avenue at about 8.30am on 7 June.

Cowlbeck grabbed the handlebars of the bike, repeatedly shouted at the victim to get off, telling him that he had a knife.

Daniel Cowlbeck pictured with the mountain bike (inset) which was never recovered (images: Cambridgeshire Police).Daniel Cowlbeck pictured with the mountain bike (inset) which was never recovered (images: Cambridgeshire Police).
Daniel Cowlbeck pictured with the mountain bike (inset) which was never recovered (images: Cambridgeshire Police).
Frightened, the boy complied, but took a photo of Cowlbeck as he rode off.

The following day the victim spotted Cowlbeck in Broadway, Peterborough, and followed him into Queensgate.

Cowlbeck got away, but he was identified by officers from CCTV footage in the shopping centre.

Cowlbeck, of no known address, was arrested and later admitted robbery.

On Monday last week (31 July) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for three years and four months.

DC Leuan Friend said: "To steal a bike from a child really is a callous and cowardly crime.

“I’d like to commend the victim for his quick thinking in following Cowlbeck at a safe distance. This contributed to us identifying him and bringing him to justice.”

