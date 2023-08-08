'Callous' Peterborough robber who yelled at frightened boy and stole his bike jailed for three years

A “callous” robber, who stole a bike from a boy who was on his way to school, has been jailed.

Daniel Cowlbeck, 34, approached the 15-year-old as he was cycling along London Road, in Peterborough, close to Sherwood Avenue at about 8.30am on 7 June.

Cowlbeck grabbed the handlebars of the bike, repeatedly shouted at the victim to get off, telling him that he had a knife.

Daniel Cowlbeck pictured with the mountain bike (inset) which was never recovered (images: Cambridgeshire Police).

Frightened, the boy complied, but took a photo of Cowlbeck as he rode off.

The following day the victim spotted Cowlbeck in Broadway, Peterborough, and followed him into Queensgate.

Cowlbeck got away, but he was identified by officers from CCTV footage in the shopping centre.

Cowlbeck, of no known address, was arrested and later admitted robbery.

On Monday last week (31 July) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for three years and four months.

DC Leuan Friend said: "To steal a bike from a child really is a callous and cowardly crime.