There have been calls for travellers to be moved off a Peterborough park after a number of caravans set up camp over the weekend.

Four caravans parked up on Werrington Rec on Sunday night.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Werrington councillor John Fox said: “The travellers moved onto the rec coming through Hastings ROad, which is in the Paston Ward.

Paul Bristow visited the site this morning

"The law needs to be enforced so they are moved off quickly, otherwise there is no point in having the law.”

Cllr Fox said he had spoken to the council in a bid to get the group moved on.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow added: “I went to Werrington Recreation Ground this morning (Monday, April 24) to see travellers have set up an encampment on the field

“I shall write to the police. The law has changed, and they now have the powers to treat this as a criminal matter. The full force of the law needs to be applied ASAP.”

Last year (2022) the law was changed to give police and councils more powers to move unauthorised encampments on.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are currently undertaking the initial health and welfare assessment, and work with the police in issuing notice.”

