News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
1 hour ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
1 hour ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
2 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Call for travellers to be moved off Werrington park

“The full force of the law needs to be applied ASAP”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

There have been calls for travellers to be moved off a Peterborough park after a number of caravans set up camp over the weekend.

Four caravans parked up on Werrington Rec on Sunday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Werrington councillor John Fox said: “The travellers moved onto the rec coming through Hastings ROad, which is in the Paston Ward.

Paul Bristow visited the site this morningPaul Bristow visited the site this morning
Paul Bristow visited the site this morning
Most Popular

"The law needs to be enforced so they are moved off quickly, otherwise there is no point in having the law.”

Cllr Fox said he had spoken to the council in a bid to get the group moved on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow added: “I went to Werrington Recreation Ground this morning (Monday, April 24) to see travellers have set up an encampment on the field

“I shall write to the police. The law has changed, and they now have the powers to treat this as a criminal matter. The full force of the law needs to be applied ASAP.”

Last year (2022) the law was changed to give police and councils more powers to move unauthorised encampments on.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are currently undertaking the initial health and welfare assessment, and work with the police in issuing notice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police added: “We are aware and will be conducting a site visit today. There have not been any reports of antisocial behaviour in relation to the site, but research will be completed as part of the site visit report.”

Related topics:WerringtonPaul BristowPeterboroughJohn FoxPeterborough Telegraph