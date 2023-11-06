Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been calls for a solution to stop an underpass under the A47 in Peterborough from flooding.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow led the calls last month, following problems in the subway at Chaucer Road, and was told issues had been fixed.

But now the flooding has returned – and Mr Bristow has said action needs to be taken.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow at the Chauncer Road underpass under the A47

Mr Bristow said: “Residents reported this horrendously flooded underpass under the A47 a few weeks ago - it was reported to the Council and it was cleared. But after a few weeks it is worse than ever.

“Thank you to the residents who contacted me about this on Facebook. I went to check it out myself.

“My team has contacted the Council again - asking them to look at a permanent solution to these problems.”

A spokesperson for Milestone, who deal with maintenance of the subway for the council, said: “We have attended this subway several times to check on flooding to keep on top of it and were there earlier this week to get the flooding down again; using some drain rods we were able to remove a blockage in the pipe and the water entered the wet well and the pumps pumped the water out.

"We could suggest that a larger pipe is installed but this would be expensive as the existing pipe is five metres deep and the ground above it is covered in trees. It has been requested that a camera survey is carried out on the pipework and drainage to see if there are any other issues that would cause small amounts of debris travelling down the system and cause a blockage.

"The other issue is that access is restricted and if any plant is required to carry out any works it will require a lane closure on the A47 unless there is an alternative agreed route to the subway wet well and pumps, such as putting a small access road through the allotments which are located behind the subway.