One of Peterborough’s most enduring pop-up singing projects is inviting men of all ages to come along and join them in song next month.

Men United in Song are looking to recruit 40 local men to sing in their showcase event at Peterborough Cathedral in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Organisers are particularly keen to hear from men who may not consider singing to be for them.

Men in Song director William Prideaux said: “Year on year, we see men of all ages from different walks of life get stuck into this project and give it their all, producing fantastic results over a short period of time in terms of the progress they make, the sound they produce and the money they raise for charity.

Last year’s project was deemed an “overwhelmingly positive experience” by the men who took part.

Paul from Yaxley said: “We were just a bunch of ordinary guys from all walks of life, most of us had never sung in a choir before, and we sounded awesome.”

Men United in Song hopes to recruit people from all walks of life regardless of age, cultural, social or economic background, and is especially keen to hear from men who may not consider singing to be for them.

He added: “This is something all men should try once in their lives and it’s raising money for a great cause too.”

William, from Peterborough, explained how he “jumped at the chance to get involved“ when he first saw the Men United in Song flyer.“I’d recently moved to Peterborough and I was looking for a way to get involved in the community and start building a social group,” he said, “and this was the perfect opportunity.”

Men United in Song’s introductory sessions will be held from 6.30-10pm at the John Mansfield Campus (PE1 4HX) on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 March.

All subsequent rehearsals will take place at the same location from 7.45pm on Thursday evenings, starting on March 9.

To find out more and/or register for a session, visit peterboroughsings.org.uk, call 01733 425194, or email [email protected]

