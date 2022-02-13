Pop-up singing project returns to Peterborough supporting Prostate Cancer UK

Join Men United In Song in March

Launching next month and once again supporting long-term charity partner Prostate Cancer UK, Men United in Song aims to give another 40-plus local men the opportunity to get involved, try something new and give something back to the community... and you could be one of them.

Working over nine weeks towards a fantastic live charity event at Peterborough Cathedral in May, you’ll learn to sing, meet new people, challenge yourself, perform live on stage and raise money for a much-loved and very important charity – what’s not to like?

No previous experience is necessary, just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go... everyone’s in the same boat, and it’s all about the journey. After 18 months of lockdowns, restrictions and worry last year’s project was an overwhelmingly positive experience for the 70 or so men who took part.Men United in Song kicks off with introduction sessions at The John Mansfield Campus on Thursday 3rd March (7-10pm) and Friday 4th March (7-10pm) when you can meet the team and some of the other men who’ll be taking part. This is not an audition and there’s no big red buzzer, just an opportunity to find out more and get involved.

Rehearsals at the same venue will take place at 7.45pm on Thursday evenings, starting on March 10 and The Men United in Song 2022 charity event will be at Peterborough Cathedral at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

For further information or to register for one of the introduction sessions please visit the website: www.peterboroughsings.org.uk, email [email protected]