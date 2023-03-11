Call for better signs and road markings on 'dangerous' Wittering road where boy and mum died

A Peterborough councillor has renewed a call for action on a road which saw the tragic death of an eight year old boy and his mum.

Milan and mum Vivien Radocz died after a car crash on Old Oundle Road in Wittering in September last year.

The pair, from Stamford, had been travelling to Corby – but had taken a different route due to traffic caused by the Burghley Horse Trials. Vivien lost control of the car, and it crashed into a pond, ending up on its roof. Sadly the pair were unable to escape from their car, and they were not found for several hours.

Milan and Vivien, inset, and the scene of the crash

An inquest this week at Peterborough Town Hall, coroner Simon Milburn said one of the factors that could have played a part in the incident was Vivien’s lack of knowledge of the road, and she may have been surprised by how tight the bend was.

Wittering councillor Gavin Elsey called for action at the bend following the crash, describing the road as ‘dangerous,’ with the corner itself as being ‘particularly bad’ – and he has renewed those calls following the inquest.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “I have been in contact with the health and safety officer, and the highways department and police, and all three are looking at what can be put in place to avoid something like this happening again.

"For a number of reasons, including the make up of the verge, a crash barrier has been discounted, but we are exploring putting in more signage and better road markings. We have not had an update on when that might happen.

"I am still very keen to see see the road improved and safety measures put in place to avoid a tragic incident like this happening again.”

The Town Hall inquest heard other factors that could have played a part in the collision included the possibility Vivien was distracted for a moment, or had a moments inattention to the road.

