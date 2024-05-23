Call for action to stop speeding drivers on Peterborough's Saxon Road as residents fear someone could be killed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors call on residents to highlight issues in area

City councillors have called for action to stop speeding motorists in the city – before someone is killed or seriously hurt.

Councillors representing the East Ward in Peterborough have highlighted problems in the Saxon Road area, after residents said dangerous driving was causing a real risk to residents – especially as there are a number of schools in the neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter from the three councillors – Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Cllr Samantha Hemraj and Cllr Numan Ali Iqbal – to police and council said the issues were focused around the Star Road/Saxon Road/Park Lane area, with drivers looping around the roads.

City councillors Shabina Qayyum, Numan Iqbal and Sam Hemraj at Saxon Road after reports of speeding motorists

The letter, signed by all three councillors, said : “The residents in this area are extremely worried that someone is going to get killed or injured due to this reckless behaviour.”

Cllr Hemraj said: “We have raised this numerous times with police over the years.

"Police have done some patrols in the past, which helped, but the issue has started up again.

"We would like police to do more patrols again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d also like the council to come and look at it – chicanes could be a solution.

"But something needs to be done – there are five schools in the area, and lots of families and children live here.”

Cllr Qayyum said: “We had set up public meetings with the constabulary in 2022 who had met with residents who had raised the concerns and gave reassurances that they would be addressing a possible speed monitoring exercise but nothing was forthcoming.