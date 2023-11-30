Cadent donates van to Peterborough charity

As part of its ongoing partnership with COMPAS, Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, has donated a van to support the Peterborough based charity so it can continue providing much needed support to the local community.

COMPAS (COMmunity PArtnerShip Group) works with marginalised and migrant communities, delivering multiple services to promote equality and diversity. In 2022, Gladstone Park Community Centre in Bourges Boulevard became one of Cadent’s first Centres for Warmth, providing energy efficiency and money management advice, as well as a warm hub for local residents to use. So far, more than 1,357 people have benefitted through a range of services such as energy saving advice, carbon monoxide awareness advice, and support registering on the PSR, generating more than £2million in five-year projected social value.

In recent months, the charity has seen a gradual increase in people requiring support as they deal with incidents of domestic abuse or violence, with many victims requiring help to move to a safe location. The new van, donated by Cadent, is now providing a vital lifeline for those local residents most in need. It is also being used to transport food donations that the centre uses for its bi-weekly breakfast club for 200 local school children.

Chief Executive of COMPAS Charity, Petr Torak, said: “We are extremely grateful to Cadent, not only for its ongoing help and support with the Centres for Warmth programme that helps so many people in the area, but also for its kind donation of a van which will provide an essential service in the community.

Chief Executive of COMPAS Petr Torak receives the van keys from Cadent's Emma Turnbull

“On the day that we took collection of the vehicle, our advisors were approached by a woman who was the victim of domestic violence and did not know where to go for help. Thanks to having the van, we were able to help her collect her belongings and get her to a place of safety in a matter of minutes – something that we wouldn’t have been able to do the day before.

“The van will also be a great help when we collect food for our regular breakfast clubs every Monday and Friday. We currently supply food to around 200 children and the van will be a huge time saver for us as we had to rely on volunteers using their own vehicles.”

Emma Turnbull, Safeguarding Specialist at Cadent, added: “We work with charities all over the country and will always do our best to offer additional support wherever we can. We have a long-standing and successful partnership with COMPAS in Peterborough and when we heard the team needed a form of transportation, we moved as quickly as we could to secure one of our fleet vehicles.

“COMPAS does a wonderful job in Peterborough, and we are proud to be able to support its mission.”

Cadent’s Centres for Warmth programme supports people who are living in vulnerable situations keeping them warm, safe, and connected. The project is based on identifying and partnering with local charities and community centres in areas of high deprivation, fuel poverty, and risk to carbon monoxide poisoning, and where sites are located close to where Cadent is carrying out important mains replacement engineering work.

The buildings used as Centre for Warmth locations are often positioned at the heart of the community, promoting togetherness and social interaction. Cadent’s partnership provides community centres with funding, resources, and training, enabling charities to expand the service they offer to vulnerable households, supplying trusted advice and being a lifeline for many.

Cadent is currently looking for more community centres to partner with. If you would like to recommend a centre, email [email protected]