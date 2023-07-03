A new initiative is being launched to give business and education leaders a voice in key decisions to create wealth and jobs in Peterborough.

An advisory body, that will feature company bosses and education leaders, is to be created to provide an input into economic and regeneration issues under discussion by Peterborough City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Growth and Regeneration Advisory Board will have 12 members and will meet a minimum of four times a year.

An advisory board of business and education leaders is to be created to help Peterborough City Council drive its city-wide growth agenda. The board will be chaired by council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, inset.

The aim is to harness the expertise of city business leaders on issues involving the economic growth of the city, people’s skills development and regeneration.

Its members will include city council cabinet members, representatives from the university and colleges, the private sector, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, city council leader, said: “We want to bring together these people to share their expertise and knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council has ambitions around growth and economic regeneration and we want to hear a range of views and perspectives on matters that we wish to bring forward.”

It is understood the Advisory Board will be driven by five main principles.

They are the city centre, which is to be revitalised with residential development, using brownfield sites, and creating demand for businesses in the social and cultural markets.

Encouraging an existing vibrant creative, green tech and digital economy by better use of current employment land, and by its proximity to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city is also expected to benefit from projects that will make it easier for people to get around on foot, provide sustainable transport and better air quality. It will also benefit by bringing to the fore the green and blue natural assets within and around it that will boost the tourism offer.

Another principle will be the provision of sustainable homes in the centre, close to public transport links, and enhancing connectivity around public transport, roads and rail network.

An initial terms of reference document makes it clear that the Board’s role will be purely advisory.

It states: “The Board will act in an advisory role and make recommendations regarding the strategic direction of the city’s growth and regeneration agenda.