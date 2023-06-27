‘Buffalo’ Second World War tank takes centre stage at the Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend

A revived military tank from the 1940s took centre stage at the Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend.

Organisers at Park Farm decided to hold the event once again following the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s wartime weekend.

“After a successful event in 2022, we decided to bring the event back for another year,” said local farmer Daniel Abbot, who is also the chairman of the Crowland Buffalo LVT Association.

Farmer Daniel Abbot and the Crowland Buffalo, the Second World War tank which was the centrepiece of the Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend (image: Crowland Buffalo LVT Association)

Along with a wide range of re-enactors dressed in wartime uniforms and period clothes, the sun-soaked event also played host to classic military and agricultural vehicles, and vintage stalls selling all types of merchandise. A well-stocked bar and a selection of food vendors were on site, too, from June 25-26.

Live music and dancing helped to keep guests ‘in the mood’, with Swingamathing – a 1930s and ‘40s style swing band – and Dave Dawes of 1940sradio.com among those playing retro ‘30s tunes and evocative wartime grooves.

Few attendees disagreed though that the real star of the show was Daniel’s incredible Crowland Buffalo.

The Buffalo landing vehicle was recovered from his farm in 2021 after being buried for 74 years.

The Spirit of the Homefront: "When in doubt, brew up" (image: Crowland Buffalo LVT Association)

It was one of two which sank after being washed away during an operation to construct a temporary dam following floods in the area in the late 1940s.

Back in March of 1947, 30 Buffalo vehicles were placed in a horseshoe formation to help shore up a breached bank. Sixteen of them still remain as part of the flood defence.

It is thought the recovered Buffalo may have been used in Operation Plunder, a major Second World War mission to cross the Rhine River in March, 1945. It would have originally been armed with a Polsten cannon and two Browning machine guns.

Daniel said all proceeds raised at the ticketed event will go towards the restoration of the Buffalo, and to the establishment of a future museum.

Period uniforms and dedicated re-enactors make the Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend a very evocative event (image: Crowland Buffalo LVT Association)