Peterborough College has said that none of its students have been affected by the “small percentage” of BTec results which have been delayed.

Students across the country received their A-Level, BTec and T-Level results on August 18 – however, some students in England and Wales have been left waiting to find out their BTec grades.

It comes after the Pearson exam board announced that a “very small percentage” of results were delayed.

The exam board said that less than one per cent of the 200,000 BTec grades have been delayed, as of August 22 – resulting in backlash from students who say they now risk missing out on places at university.

However, Peterborough College, in Park Crescent, has said that none of its students have been affected by delay to some results.

“The issues faced for some of our students were relating to U TAG Grades [Unit-Level Teacher Assessed Grades given to all students who did not sit their exams during the pandemic] from 2020/2021,” Cheryl Thompson, assistant principal for quality at Peterborough College, said.

“These grades were not merged with the final grades for this year and resulted in the students only receiving partial grades for their two year qualification.

"Our exams department identified this early on, contacted Pearson, and following conversations have completed additional paperwork for each student so that grades can be merged.

"No students were affected in terms of their university places.”

BTecs are qualifications which tend to be practical, vocational courses.

BTec course are more focused on a specific career path or specialism and are assessed continuously as opposed to a final exam at the end of the course.

Some students combine BTecs with A-Level qualifications.