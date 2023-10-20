Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artisan bakery Batch’d has today opened a new store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The new outlet, which employs four staff, is located on the East Mall near outdoors clothing retailer Trespass.

Abigail Hylton, marketing director for Batch’d, said: “We are absolutely delighted to continue to grow our amazing brand to the Queensgate Shopping Centre, we are sure the people of Peterborough will love our delicious bakes.”

Batch’d sells a range of donuts, brownies, cookies and more and enjoys a reputation for the creation of innovative sweet treats including ‘funky, stuffed and NYC cookies, Cookie Pies, Filled Donuts and other delicious goodies for foodies to enjoy.

It is the 22nd Batch’d in the country and the first in the area and has 22,000 followers on Instagram, 8,000 on Facebook and a growing audience on TikTok.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: "We have had a raft of new openings recently and Batch’d is another fantastic opening that we can celebrate and welcome to Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"Batch'd offers an exciting array of flavours and options, providing our shoppers with a unique dining experience.

"We believe it will be a hugely popular destination for those seeking delicious, high-quality food."

It is the latest in a number of retailers to open in the Queensgate centre.

Men’s fashion retailer Rich & Famous opened last week on the upper mall and has also created four jobs.