Brothers caught on camera assaulting man in Peterborough city centre jailed

Two brothers who were caught on camera viciously attacking a man in Peterborough city centre earlier this year have been jailed.

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out to Patrick and Lawrence Conners, following the ‘nasty, unprovoked’ attack in Long Causeway in the early hours of a January morning, which left their victim knocked out cold in the street after he was repeatedly kicked in the face.

Peterborough Crown Court heard that police were alerted by CCTV operators about an attack in Long Causeway at about 2.20am on Sunday, 29 January.

Patrick (left) and Lawrence (right) Conners

The cameras picked up Patrick “Paddy” Connors, 22, following a man in his late 30s, while swinging punches before knocking him to the ground.

Paddy’s younger brother, 21-year-old Lawrence known as “Larry”, followed with another man, before joining in the attack and beating him while he lay on the ground, tapping his hand on the pavement in surrender.

Paddy was then seen on camera to hold the victim’s head up off the pavement while Larry repeatedly kicked him directly in the face.

The third man tried to stop the attack but was pushed away while they continued the assault and went through the man’s pockets, before Paddy appeared to call an end to the assault and tried to pull his brother, Larry, away.

A group of passers-by came to the victim’s aid and tended to him before police arrived and arrested the brothers at the scene.

The pair, both of Palmerston Road, Woodston, denied charges of attempted robbery, which was accepted in court and will lie on file.

They admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (9 June) where they were each sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Detective Constable Kate Jacklin, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out and said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked attack on a member of the public. Thankfully his injuries were not serious, however he was knocked unconscious and left traumatised by the incident.