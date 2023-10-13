Britain's most successful Olympian to start Peterborough's Great Eastern Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s most successful Olympian will officially start the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough this weekend.

Seven time Olympic Gold medallist Sir Jason Kenny will have the honour of starting the race on Sunday morning.

Race sponsor Persimmon Homes East Midlands have announced the appearance by cyclist Jason.

The race will start at 10.30am on Sunday

The developer is an official partner of Team GB and is working with athletes past and present to promote the forthcoming Paris 2024 games.

Ben Smith, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, will be among the runners lining up at the start line this weekend to take on the full 13-mile race, which takes place after the Annas Hope 5km run through the town.

Ben said: “The Great Eastern Run is an institution here in Peterborough, and one that everyone as delighted to see return last year. We are proud to be a sponsor of this year’s race and be a part of this key community event.

“As a sponsor of the Great Eastern Run and partner of Team GB, we at Persimmon want to create a positive legacy and celebrate active lifestyles. We are pleased Sir Jason Kenny was able to accept our invitation and will be able to help us spread that message further.”