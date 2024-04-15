Bring out your tech! IT amnesty scheme wants Peterborough residents to donate unwanted tech Items
An innovative tech recycling scheme is urging Peterboroians to come along and donate tech items and devices they no longer want or use.
Anyone with unused mobile phones, laptops, tablets, cables, desktop computers, Wi-Fi routers, modems and gaming consoles is being encouraged to visit The Hub in Fletton House on Glapthorn Road in Oundle on Saturday (April 20) between 2-4pm.
The so-called ‘IT Amnesty’ is the brainchild of Oundle Waste Less (OWL), a local community group which is on a mission to help local households, businesses, schools and groups to waste less and reduce the area's environmental impact.
OWL’s team leader, Camilla Sherwin, said getting rid of unwanted devices and other tech items in this way made perfect sense:
“Handing items in through the IT Amnesty is a safe and careful way to deal with no-longer-needed items,” she said, “and will lead to better environmental outcomes for them than if they are recycled through the council collections.”
It is thought that around 40 million unused gadgets are currently languishing in drawers, cupboards, garages and attics around the UK.
This means that there is an ‘unintended stockpile’ of IT items which could be put to good use, along with a host of rare elements that could be recycled into new products.
OWL is hoping that the upcoming amnesty event – which is being supported by Oundle Repair Cafe and Fengate-based E-Waste Recycle – will repeat the success of last year’s inaugural event.
‘Last year’s IT Amnesty was a huge success, with over a tonne of unwanted tech items collected,” Camilla said.
“In return, E-Waste Recycle gave a generous donation to Transition Oundle [OWL’s parent body] which has been ploughed back into local environmental initiatives.”
All items collected on the day will have their data erased, offering peace of mind to anyone concerned about possible issues surrounding data theft.
IT assistance will also be made available during the day for anyone who would like to remove treasured photos and/or useful files from computers or devices before they are donated.