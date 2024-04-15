The so-called 'IT Amnesty' scheme is encouraging anyone with unwanted gadgets, computers or electronics to donate them for recycling (image: Getty)

An innovative tech recycling scheme is urging Peterboroians to come along and donate tech items and devices they no longer want or use.

Anyone with unused mobile phones, laptops, tablets, cables, desktop computers, Wi-Fi routers, modems and gaming consoles is being encouraged to visit The Hub in Fletton House on Glapthorn Road in Oundle on Saturday (April 20) between 2-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The so-called ‘IT Amnesty’ is the brainchild of Oundle Waste Less (OWL), a local community group which is on a mission to help local households, businesses, schools and groups to waste less and reduce the area's environmental impact.

The IT Amnesty is being organised by Oundle Waste Less (OWL), with support from Oundle Repair Cafe and Fengate-based E-Waste Recycle.

OWL’s team leader, Camilla Sherwin, said getting rid of unwanted devices and other tech items in this way made perfect sense:

“Handing items in through the IT Amnesty is a safe and careful way to deal with no-longer-needed items,” she said, “and will lead to better environmental outcomes for them than if they are recycled through the council collections.”

It is thought that around 40 million unused gadgets are currently languishing in drawers, cupboards, garages and attics around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that there is an ‘unintended stockpile’ of IT items which could be put to good use, along with a host of rare elements that could be recycled into new products.

OWL is hoping that the upcoming amnesty event – which is being supported by Oundle Repair Cafe and Fengate-based E-Waste Recycle – will repeat the success of last year’s inaugural event.

‘Last year’s IT Amnesty was a huge success, with over a tonne of unwanted tech items collected,” Camilla said.

“In return, E-Waste Recycle gave a generous donation to Transition Oundle [OWL’s parent body] which has been ploughed back into local environmental initiatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All items collected on the day will have their data erased, offering peace of mind to anyone concerned about possible issues surrounding data theft.