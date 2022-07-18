Visitors to the event at Bretton Festival at Bretton Woods fields (image: David Lowndes)

Bretton Festival: fun at the park as children revel in Punch and Judy show, rock climbing and steel band

Sunshine lovers indulged in all the fun at Bretton Festival this weekend

By The Newsroom
Monday, 18th July 2022, 1:06 pm

As Peterborough was getting ready to brace itself for a hot weather warning, sun-worshippers were making the most of Bretton Festival while temperatures were still bearable.

The Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer, David Lowndes, was out and about on Saturday snapping away at all the fun at Bretton park for the one-day fun-packed event.

Photographs show fun in full swing, including Jugglers Thomas Puckett and David Stone in action, The Lime Academy Watergall singers performing, Clan Wulfar Viking re-enactors from Bretton in action, a traditional Punch and Judy show, climbing wall and tunes from The Nostalgia Steelband.

Can you see yourself, or someone you know, in the next 12 images?

1. 7.jpg

Entry to the festival was free, which saw lots of families come and go throughout the day.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. 8.jpg

Children watching the Punch and Judy show.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Bretton.jpg

Children could tour round the event on quadbikes.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. rock climbing 2.jpg

Rock climbing was up for grabs.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
Next Page
Page 1 of 3