Bretfest 2022: Organisers of Peterborough festival hope to put on 'biggest event Bretton has ever seen'

Event organisers are collaborating with a local funfair for this year’s event

By Adam Barker
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 3:31 pm

A community-organised festival is returning to Peterborough later this month.

Bretfest 2022 is an annual festival organised by a community group called The Bretton Project.

Bretfest 2022 will take place on May 21-22 this year. Guy Andrews on the bucking bronco

What’s on offer

The organisers are collaborating with Bretton-based funfair John Thurston and Sons Funfair to make this year’s two-day event the best yet.

"This is the second year our grass-roots community-organised festival will be taking place – this time over both days of the weekend,” Miriam Whittam, Bretton Project organiser, said.

"Like last year, it is only made possible thanks to the involvement and support of Andy Moore [chairman of the Bretton Project] and Peterborough Lions Rugby Club for facilitating the entire event – plus several other events over the last few years, which The Bretton Project have previously organised for the community.

Members of the Whittlesea Motorcycle Club at the Bretton Festival

“After last year's Bretfest, we were approached by John Scarrott, of John Thurston and Sons Funfair, asking if we would be interested in collaborating events this year.

"Hopefully, this will be the biggest event Bretton has ever seen - organised again on a massive £0 budget.”

The festival is also offering a wide variety of stalls - including: handmade crafts, cakes, hot and cold food and drink, a licensed bar, carboot sale and live music.

When and where is Bretfest 2022?

Crowds soak up the sun and the atmosphere at the Bretton Festival

Bretfest 2022 will be held at Peterborough Lions RUFC, at Bretton Park, on May 21-22. Gates open at 11am on May 21.

There are still remaining stalls available at the festival.

All enquiries can be sent via email to: [email protected] or by calling: 07914953529

