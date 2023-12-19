Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Breast care services in Peterborough have received a £16,500 donation from local women in business.

A cheque for the full amount, raised during a Ladies Charity Lunch earlier this year, was presented to Peterborough City Hospital’s breast care unit by representatives from the event this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Consultant Stephen Goh collected the donation on behalf of the unit, which will help to fund additional patient services.

Fundraiser Carol Collier presents the donation to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Consultant Stephen Goh along with members of the Breast Care team (Marie Rosella and Nikita Copestake), event co-organiser Christine Brown, Jen Woolmer from Holiday Inn Peterborough West and Colleen Gostick from Buckles Solicitors.

The annual lunch was organised by breast cancer survivor and campaigner Carol Collier, and sponsored by Anne Corder Recruitment, Buckles Solicitors, The Holiday Inn Peterborough West, The Phoenix Group and Your Local Magazine

Carol started the event in 2015, after she was treated for breast cancer at Peterborough City Hospital following diagnosis from a routine mammogram in 2014.

Last year, the lunch hit the £100,000 mark – with patients benefiting from a number of services paid for through the fundraising efforts over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has included a specialised tattoo machine to support patients with improving their body image, refurbishing the clinic rooms, a refurbishment of the mobile breast screening van, and staff development to provide a breast pain clinic in the community at Doddington Hospital in March.

Carol said: “I was so grateful for all the excellent care I received from everyone in the breast care unit, and really wanted to do something to give back.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have attended the annual lunch over the years – and to surpass the £100,000 milestone last year was incredible.”

Breast Care Nurse Specialist, Claire Hall added: “We are incredibly grateful to Carol and all the amazing women who attend and support the lunch year after year – which also offers an important platform to help raise awareness of breast cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad