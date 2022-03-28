Bra bank returns to Peterborough City Hospital

Bras can be donated at the bra banks

Staff, patients and visitors are now able to donate their unwanted bras to the bra banks, located at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals, to help raise money for cancer research.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s Research and Development team partnered with national charity, Against Breast Cancer to launch this initiative to help collect used, new and surplus bras.

Fiona Maxton, Lead Nurse for Research and Development at the trust said: “We’re pleased to be able to bring the bra bank back to the Trust since it was really popular then we originally launched it in 2019. The team have been really keen to start this back up again and I’m proud to have a team that are constantly supporting our patients and their families who are undergoing new treatment of breast cancer.

“We all know how vital research is to improving care for those who have been affected by breast cancer, or any form of cancer. By supporting the bra bank initiative you are not only supporting research, but also certain areas of Africa where women have limited access to affordable bras.”

If you would like to donate your unwanted bras, please drop them off at the following bra banks:

Main atrium, Peterborough City Hospital

Information Zone, Main atrium, Hinchingbrooke Hospital