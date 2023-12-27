Boxing Day Hunt: Sabs wait for Fitzwilliam Hunt at woods after meeting in Stilton

Sabs waited for hunt outside of town in Caldecote Woods

There was a large crowd in Stilton on Boxing day for the traditional meeting of the Fitzwilliam Hunt.

Hunt saboteurs were also out on Tuesday, looking to disrupt the activities.

Hunt supporters gathered to meet the dogs, as well as the Golden Eagle used by the hunt.

Joint Master Philip Baker remarked “It is wonderful to see so many members of the public supporting us. As ever, we thank the residents of Stilton for allowing us to meet here.”

There was enthusiastic applause as hounds and the mounted followers left to commence their activities in the nearby countryside.

In a statement on Facebook, The Peterborough Hunt Sabs said they had been active on Boxing Day, following the hunt through the countryside after waiting for the hounds in Caldecote Wood, rather than at the Stilton event. The group said they followed the hunt through to Polebrook.

