Bourne homewares designer Sophie Allport hopes for blooming success at Chelsea Flower Show

Sales will raise cash for former soldiers
Paul Grinnell
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:35 BST
​A homewares designer near Peterborough is preparing to make a big showing at the Chelsea Flower Show.

​Sophie Allport, based in Bourne, has unveiled its latest designs ahead of the internationally renowned flower show, which takes place next month.

As in previous years, the designer has partnered with the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

It means 10 per cent of net sales from the Chelsea collection will be donated to help look after former soldiers of the British Army.

The new designs aim to capture a moment from the show with Chelsea Pensioners enjoying the floral displays and grounds.

Sophie said: “We are delighted to return to Chelsea Flower Show for our 14th year.

"I love everything about the event, from the stunning gardens and displays to wandering around and meeting all our lovely customers.”

“Meeting the Chelsea Pensioners and hearing their stories is always a delight, and we are so proud to have partnered with The Royal Hospital Chelsea again on the limited edition collection.”

Last year Sophie Allport celebrated its best year ever at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The designer won her first five-star award for her grade stand, impressing judges with a stunning stand that featured a flower cloud, bespoke kitchen and stylish tablescape, and saw sales of her products double.

Sophie Allport has been attending the show since 2010 and in 2022 was awarded a four star award for her trade stand.

The 111-year-old five-day Chelsea Flower Show is attended by about 168,000 people and has more than 500 exhibitors ranging from gardens, nurseries, floristry, educational displays and trade stands. It takes place from May 21 to May 25.

Designer Sophie Allport with Chelsea Pensioners during last year's Chelsea Flower Show.

1. Chelsea Flower Show

Designer Sophie Allport with Chelsea Pensioners during last year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The five-star award winning trade stand by Sophie Allport at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023

2. Chelsea Flower Show

The five-star award winning trade stand by Sophie Allport at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023

Sophie Allport's homewares designer for her products at the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

3. Chelsea Flower Show

Sophie Allport's homewares designer for her products at the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

Designer Sophie Allport with her four stars certificate for her trade stall at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

4. Chelsea Flower Show

Designer Sophie Allport with her four stars certificate for her trade stall at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

