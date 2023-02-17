A Bourne man, who coaches a children’s football team in Thurlby, has set up a second-hand scheme to provide youngsters with suitable kit.

Lewis Brampton, who coaches Thurlby Tigers under 9s, launched the football boots and equipment exchange in 2022 when the cost of living crisis first started to bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad of four football-mad boys said the idea of starting the exchange came to him when he noticed how some young players kept turning up in normal trainers.

Lewis Brampton and son, George. Lewis is hoping his kit sharing scheme will help ensure youngsters across the region get to play football with decent boots, shin pads and other necessities.

“When I asked them each week where their boots were, they kept saying ‘Oh no, we haven’t got any yet,’” Lewis remembered. “So I went on Facebook and bought some for them.”

It was then that the light bulb moment happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old told the Peterborough Telegraph that he remembered thinking “You know what, there are plenty of people who have outgrown boots in their cupboards at home.

“So I thought - if I can gather them all up and have people come drop them off for us then we can just hand them out free to whoever needs them.”

It is hoped the 'Boots for Roots' scheme will help families who are struggling to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.

Lewis used social media to get his idea out across the local area, and arranged for Thurlby Tigers’ HQ at Lawrance Park and the Don’t Lose Hope cafe in Bourne town centre to be used as collection and drop-off points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has had people from Spalding to Stamford asking about kit and offering to help with donations.

While Lewis doesn’t have a comprehensive stock to accommodate all needs and sizes, the coach said the feedback he has received has been really heartening.

“People are appreciative,” he said. “If we can give some stuff that they need, then happy days.”

Lewis is hoping that, with even greater support, he will be able to help provide the region’s football-loving youngsters with more than just the bare minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, he has started appealing to local sports related businesses to donate any surplus stock.

“We need a wide range of donations really,” he said, “It’s not just boots - it's everything football related.”