Celebrations have been in full swing at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne as one of its residents reached his 101st birthday

Ronald Priest was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as he celebrated his landmark birthday.

A special lunchtime celebration was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Gee Jowett.

Ron celebrating his 101st birthday with his daughter Angela.

Ronald Priest served as a rear gunner in the RAF, flying twenty five operations with 149 Squadron from RAF Lakenheath, in a Stirling Aircraft during World War Two.

During his six years of service during the war he had many life-changing experiences- including a crash landing; dogfights over the North Sea and witnessing a plane crash.

In 1947, he joined Nationwide (then called the co-operative permanent building society). He worked in London, Portsmouth and Chester; before becoming branch manager in Peterborough before retiring from in 1984.

The birthday boy said that he had a lovely day with his family and loved spending time with his daughter Angela, who he describes as the most important part of his life.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager of The Cedars Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.