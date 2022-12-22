An entrepreneur who set up his own travel agency during the pandemic is celebrating a sales milestone.

Shaun Taylor who set up Inspire Travel by Shaun, in 1 Abbey Road, in June last year, has just achieved £1 million in sales.

And that comes shortly after he won the title of ‘Best new travel agent in the UK’ from the Travel Trade Gazette.

Shaun Taylor, owner of Inspire Travel by Shaun, based in Bourne.

Mr Taylor, who has employed two members of staff, said: “It’s been one hell of journey.

"From starting up in a pandemic to winning an amazing award and now achieving £1 million in sales it’s been non-stop – but I wouldn’t change a moment.

"The business is now well-established in Bourne, and I have some wonderful customers.

He said: “The comeback for travel has been immense and the pent-up demand after not being able to travel for almost two years, has been incredibly strong.

From left, comedian Richard Ayoade with Shaun Taylor receiving his award, with representatives of the sponsors.

"There continues to be a good level of demand for travel and holidays over the Christmas period, so I am looking forward to a busy time over the coming weeks.”

Mr Taylor has been in the UK travel industry for the last 17 years and has worked for some of the largest travel brands, including Thomas Cook and TUI, in finance, treasury and commercial roles.

While Inspire Travel by Shaun is privately-owned it does benefit from being part of The Inspire Group.

