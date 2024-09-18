Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family, friends and carers help local wordsmith Kathleen Tuck celebrate landmark birthday in style

The Cedars Care Home in Bourne celebrated one of its most popular residents becoming a centenarian last week

Acclaimed author Kathleen Tuck was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she marked the landmark occasion of turning 100 in style.

Along with her eagerly awaited telegram from the King and Queen, the spritely birthday girl enjoyed a champagne reception and tucked into a special birthday cake made by The Cedars’ head chef, Richard Parrot.

Family, friends and carers helped acclaimed author Kathleen Tuck celebrate her 100th birthday.

Kathleen was bowled over by all the fuss:

“What a very special day,” she said, “and to share it with my family was just wonderful.”

Born in Surrey as one of four children in 1924, talented wordsmith Kath started writing at a very early age, seeing her first story published before she turned 16.

However, the teenage author had to put her writing aspirations on hold when the Second World War broke out in 1939.

Kathleen Tuck with her Royal centenarian greetings from the King and Queen.

Kath was very much at the heart of Britain’s war effort, working in a secretarial position for a government agency within Downing Street.

Following Germany’s surrender in 1945, Kath moved to Sussex where she combined bringing up a large family with writing children’s books and poetry.

The dedicated author continued to write well into her eighties, receiving much acclaim for poignant short stories and homely poems.

Kath now shares her stories with 21 grandchildren and great children, of whom she says she has “too many to count!”

Kathleen’s proud daughter Caroline, lauded praise on her centenarian mum, calling her “a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past hundred years.”

She added: “It’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Rebecca Aldred, senior general manager of The Cedars described Kath as “such a popular lady around the home.”

Rebecca said that, even now, Kath’s literary legacy is as strong as ever:

“We often read aloud and share her poetry with other residents [and] people always remark how touching her pieces are.”