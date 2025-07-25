Botulism warning to Peterborough residents after 'small number of people' suffer adverse reactions to cosmetic procedures

A warning has gone out to Peterborough residents to be aware of the symptoms of botulism after report of adverse reactions to cosmetic procedures

The alarm has been sounded after what is said to have been ‘a small number of people’ went to Peterborough City Hospital after experiencing adverse reactions from receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin.

Health and council chiefs say that the evidence so far suggests the reaction has been caused by the use of unlicensed Botox-like products.

But they also say the cases are not linked to any beauty or cosmetic salons in the city but rather are linked to private practitioners working in their own home or in the homes of clients.

Peterborough City Council says it is working with partners to prohibit practitioners linked to cases of botulism from carrying out further treatments until the investigation is closed.

Investigations are currently being carried out jointly by Peterborough City Council, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the local NHS.

Dr Raj Lakshman, director of Public Health for Peterborough City Council, said: “We understand that people want to have aesthetic procedures such as Botox injections, but I urge those doing so to take steps to ensure the service they receive will not risk their health and make them unwell.

"This includes checking the person is qualified and their experience in administering such products, booking a consultation prior to undertaking any procedures, and asking questions about the products to be used.

“The impact on people when receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin can be very severe and at worst life-threatening.”

Dr James McGowan, Consultant in Health Protection, UK Health Security Agency, East said: “Botulism related to aesthetic procedures is rare but we are seeing cases and they have been serious.

"Symptoms can take up to 4 weeks to develop - if you have had a recent botulinum toxin (Botox-like) treatment and are having difficulty swallowing or breathing, contact NHS 111 for further advice and seek treatment.”

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health for Peterborough City Council, said: “The aesthetics industry is growing rapidly and remains largely unregulated, which is why the Government is looking into new regulations to protect the public.

"With my own clinical background, I am concerned at the number of unregulated practitioners providing such treatments and putting people’s lives at risk.

"There have been numerous cases nationally of people's lives being put at risk by inadequately trained operators in the cosmetic sector and this cannot be allowed to continue.

"I urge anyone considering cosmetic procedures such as Botox injections to visit the NHS website and follow the advice to ensure that the practitioner or salon they are using is reputable.”

Adverse reactions experienced have included:

Difficulty swallowing

Blurred or double vision

Slurred speech

Breathing difficulty requiring respiratory support

People are being advised to take precautions when considering aesthetic procedures, including checking if the product being used has been prescribed and is a licensed product.

On the NHS website there is more information on what sensible steps you can take when finding a practitioner.