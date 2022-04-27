Bosses of a leading employer in Peterborough have defended a pay offer to staff despite a threat to strike.

Managers at white goods manufacturer Whirlpool UK Appliances, which employ about 1,200 people at their premises in Morley Way, say their proposed pay package is competitive and sustainable in the current business environment.

The comments come after officials of the Unite union warned they would be balloting members on taking strike action over what they branded as an ‘insulting’ 2.5 per cent pay offer to staff.

The Peterborough offices of white goods maker Whirlpool UK Appliances where managers have defended a pay offer to staff.

A spokesman for Whirlpool said: “"We have offered a competitive package which includes a range of additional payments on top of the referenced base.

"We believe that this is a sustainable offer given the operating context for our business as it is for all businesses."

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, has previously said: “Whirlpool’s pay offer is a pay cut.

"This is totally inexcusable from a business whose profits have rocketed by 250 per cent.

“Our members’ hard work generated Whirlpool’s vast profits so it is only right that they get their fair share of the pie.

"Whirlpool needs to think again and return with a more acceptable offer or face strike action.”

The strike ballot is expected to take place over the next three weeks.