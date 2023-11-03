Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The boss of a fast growing Peterborough fashion retailer has spoken of his ambitions for the company.​

Andrew Killingsworth, the founder and chief executive of Yours Clothing, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, says the business, which employs about 1,391 people, is relentless in its continual drive for more growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments come after the publication of a new performance table that names Yours Clothing as the fastest growing fashion retailer in the UK – out performing the likes of clothing giants Next, Primark and Inditex.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Killingsworth, founder and chief executive of Peterborough-based Yours Clothing.

Mr Killingsworth said: "We are thrilled and delighted - there is a lot of hard work that goes into it.

"The team is relentless. We want to achieve the best.

“We champion inclusivity of sizes and are becoming much more fashionable and the growth we hope is set to continue.

He added: “We are a collection of hard working, focused individuals who are not corporate and we do what we think is right for our customers and listen to them and do more of what is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we don’t make decisions based on share prices or based on other factors that corporate companies need to bring in - we just focus on what we do.

“We are a cost conscious business but also want to drive sales - it is a fine balance.”

According to details published by Retail Week, Yours Clothing’s sales in the UK from 100 plus shops and online, grew by 81 per cent year on year for the 2021/22 financial year and totalled £154.4 million.

In the following financial year, the company saw sales increase by 34 per cent – up to £207.6 million. The figures do not include overseas sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The publication says the growth performance was the best of 30 fashion retailers.

Mr Killingsworth said the company’s success rested on five pillars.

"We sell garments that fit and flatter, we sell good quality and it’s on trend with great value and good service.

“Our business is so simple - we just do more of what the customer wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We listen to the customers. We have over 100 stores and listen to our store colleagues who serve the customers every day.

“But we still have a long way to go and keep growing.”

Future growth of the business will be supported by recent acquisitions of the M&Co and Evans brands.

Mr Killingsworth said: “We are very pleased with the way business is going this financial year.

"We acquired two brands this year.

"M&Co which we are absolutely delighted with and which is going so well and Evans, which is in its early stages but that is going to be good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business also includes BadRhino, Long Tall Sally and Pixie Girl.

Mr Killingsworth said: “We are optimistically satisfied with all of them - they are all in growth.

He added: “We are looking at more acquisitions.

"If we think it fits in with our brand, our philosophy and what we can achieve and if it’s at the right price then we would look to buy it.

"There are two or three deals on my table that we are looking at and if the right one comes across the desk then we would knit it in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Killingsworth said that while trading conditions were tough at the moment there were also grounds to be optimistic.

He said: “There are a lot of problems out there and it’s finding things that people want and can afford and keeping a lid on our costs while making sure we’re not over extending ourselves in what are very troubled times.

“But I am optimistic that interest rate rises have probably peaked and hopefully inflation will come down and prices will come down. If there is a change of government or not next year that can sometimes energise the economy.

He added: “We are ambitious to fulfil our potential.