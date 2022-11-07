News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Part of the display on Bonfire Night

Bonfire night goes with a bang in Peterborough

Big crowd at Firework Fantasia on Saturday night

By Stephen Briggs
37 minutes ago

Bonfire night went off with a bang in Peterborough with some spectacular displays in the city.

The biggest event was held at the East of England Arena, where Firework Fantasia was held on November 5.

The large crowd was treated to a stunning aerial display, designed by Pyrovision, who have previously worked on shows at Buckingham Palace and Edinburgh Castle.

But the entertainment was not just in the sky – with a funfair proving a popular attraction for families, and live music taking place on the big stage.

Another large display was put on by the Peterborough Lions in Bretton on Sunday night, with the event drawing another large crowd.

1. Firework Fantasia

Part of the display on Bonfire Night

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Firework Fantasia

Firework Fantasia event at the East of England Arena.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Firework Fantasia

Part of the display on Bonfire Night

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Firework Fantasia

Part of the display on Bonfire Night

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
East of England ArenaPeterboroughEdinburgh CastlePeterborough Lions
Next Page
Page 1 of 7