Bonfire night went off with a bang in Peterborough with some spectacular displays in the city.

The biggest event was held at the East of England Arena, where Firework Fantasia was held on November 5.

The large crowd was treated to a stunning aerial display, designed by Pyrovision, who have previously worked on shows at Buckingham Palace and Edinburgh Castle.

But the entertainment was not just in the sky – with a funfair proving a popular attraction for families, and live music taking place on the big stage.

Another large display was put on by the Peterborough Lions in Bretton on Sunday night, with the event drawing another large crowd.

