A tin of chocolate from 1900 – belonging to a rifleman in the Boer War – is to be auctioned off.

The remarkable tin, which is owned by great newphew Barry Muncey from Whittlesey, has attracted international collector interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s due to go under the hammer at an online auction run by Eddisons on Tuesday, January 31.

The 123-year-old gift tin - which was sent to troops fighting in the Boer War by Queen Victoria - still has the original Fry's chocolate contained within.

Amazingly, the antique gift tin still has all of its half-pound of Fry’s best chocolate inside.

The Boer War was a bitter colonial war fought between Britain and the independent Boer farmers in South Africa from 1899 to 1902.

The tin is one of many Queen Victoria had sent to troops who were fighting in South Africa at New Year, 1900.

It was originally owned by Private Eddie Midlane, a 20-year-old who joined the 1st Battalion of the Rifles Brigade as a volunteer just before the outbreak of the Boer War in the autumn of 1899.

Eddisons auctioneer Paul Cooper said the 123-year-old tin of Victorian-era chocolate was "incredibly rare."

Sadly, the young private was killed just weeks after the conflict started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddisons auctioneer Paul Cooper recounted the tin’s journey from then to now.

“Eddie’s chocolate tin has remained with the family, along with his medals and those of numerous later Midlanes who served with the Rifles in 20th century conflicts.

“The family wished to donate everything to the Rifles Museum but whilst the medals were welcomed, the Boer War tin was apparently treated rather dismissively.”

Mr Cooper believes the museum may come to regret its decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The museum may have loads of the tins – they’re not uncommon – but what the chap missed was that this one still contained all the chocolate.

“That is incredibly rare. We also know the name of the original recipient of the tin – and that’s even more unusual.”

Mr Cooper explained that Barry decided to bring the tin to his attention “after reading about the £440 that we achieved for another tin of Boer War chocolate” found in the attic of a house in Immingham last year.

Barry intends to split the proceeds between The British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Nurses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad