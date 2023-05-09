More than 40 vessels set sail for Coronation Flotilla

Scores of boats decked out in red, white and blue weighed anchor and set sail on the River Nene at Peterborough to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

More than 40 vessels of various types and sizes, from narrow boats to motor boats, cruised along the river between Town Bridge and the Embankment on Sunday as part of a weekend of Coronation celebrations across the country.

Darren Law, assistant harbour master, said: “It was a brilliant day and we had a great turnout of boats. We were on the water for most of the afternoon and there was a good number of spectators.

"Most of the boats were from the Peterborough Yacht Club and we were joined by several members from other clubs and a number of boats that were passing through.

"I thought everyone had done really well – they all did us proud.”

