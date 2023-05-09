News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
1 hour ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
3 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
5 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Boat owners with Peterborough Yacht Club take to the River Nene in a wave of Coronation celebration

More than 40 vessels set sail for Coronation Flotilla

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 9th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST

Scores of boats decked out in red, white and blue weighed anchor and set sail on the River Nene at Peterborough to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

More than 40 vessels of various types and sizes, from narrow boats to motor boats, cruised along the river between Town Bridge and the Embankment on Sunday as part of a weekend of Coronation celebrations across the country.

Darren Law, assistant harbour master, said: “It was a brilliant day and we had a great turnout of boats. We were on the water for most of the afternoon and there was a good number of spectators.

"Most of the boats were from the Peterborough Yacht Club and we were joined by several members from other clubs and a number of boats that were passing through.

"I thought everyone had done really well – they all did us proud.”

Undefined: readMore
The Peterborough Yacht Club Coronation Flotilla makes its way past the Embankment

1. Coronation Flotilla

The Peterborough Yacht Club Coronation Flotilla makes its way past the Embankment Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The Peterborough Yacht Club Coronation Flotilla at the Embankment

2. Coronation Flotilla

The Peterborough Yacht Club Coronation Flotilla at the Embankment Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Zee Bries at the Embankment.

3. Coronation Flotilla

Zee Bries at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Spectators enjoy the sights as the Peterborough Yacht Club Coronation Flotilla makes it way along the River Nene.

4. Coronation Flotilla

Spectators enjoy the sights as the Peterborough Yacht Club Coronation Flotilla makes it way along the River Nene. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIPeterborough