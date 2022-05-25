The renown designer was presented with the prestigious award for her trade stand that features an array of outstanding kitchen and homeware celebrating the show.

Ahead of the show, Sophie Allport had unveiled her Chelsea Flower Show Mug and Chelsea Flower Show tea towel designed to celebrate the event.

She said: “It’s always a pleasure to be invited back to Chelsea Flower Show each year, and I’m so proud that we’ve won a four-star award again.

"It’s one of the highlights of our year, and as a keen gardener, I love seeing all the garden displays and designs.

"It’s such a delight to meet and see lots of our customers on the stand too.”

Over 12 years Sophie Allport has been an annual feature at the five day show that attracts thousands of visitors including the Queen.

Last year was the first time Sophie Allport created a Chelsea Flower Show Tea Towel in recognition of the event and it quickly proved to be a sell out success.

Homewares designer Sophie Allport at her stand at the Chelsea Flower Show with her four star award.

Sophie’s illustrations for this year on her Chelsea Flower Show tea towel and mugs feature painted irises, a magnificent sculpture and a pathway leading to the pavilion, dragonflies, butterflies, and bumblebees that ‘dance’ through the sky and spectacular London parakeets in the treetops while Chelsea Pensioners enjoy the grounds.

The words ‘Chelsea Flower Show 2022’ are written on the inside rim of each mug in Sophie’s distinctive handwriting.