The Bishop of Peterborough has said he will retire from his role early next year.

The Right Rev Donald Allister has been in post as Bishop since 2010, taking over from Right Rev Ian Cundy, who died while in post.

In a letter to the Diocese of Peterborough announcing his retirement, Bishop Donald said: “Those who know me well will know that I have no intention of stopping ministry, but in the next stage it will almost certainly be part-time, and by a wise but painful convention it will be well away from Peterborough Diocese.”

Bishop of Peterborough The Right Revd Donald Allister

He added: “I simply repeat what I have often said since I came here in 2010, that being your bishop continues to be a great privilege and (mainly) a great joy. I look forward to six more months of that.”

Bishop Donald will conclude his time in office with an afternoon farewell service in the Cathedral on Sunday, January 8. Following this, an Acting Bishop, likely to be announced later this year, will oversee the Diocese whilst the process continues for the appointment of a new Diocesan Bishop.

As Bishop of Peterborough he has been active in the House of Lords since he was admitted at the start of 2014, speaking on a number of important issues such as farming and rural affairs, prisons and criminal justice, mental health, and North and South Korea, and has taken time to listen to and support other members from all sides of the House. He has set up and led the Diocesan involvement with South Korea, has led a number of pilgrimages to the Holy Land, has been an active Vice President of the Leprosy Mission, and has chaired the Council for Christian Unity.

Bishop Donald was first ordained in 1976, and the Congé d'élire – the licence from Queen Elizabeth II for him to be appointed as Bishop of Peterborough – was issued in 2009.

On February 4 2014, Allister was admitted to the House of Lords as a Lord Spiritual.