There were three cheers for King Charles III as the official Proclamation of the new Sovereign was read out in Cathedral Square today.

The Proclamation was read at 3pm by High Sheriff Jennifer Crompton by the Guildhall.

Dignitaries, including Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Julie Spence, Bishop of Peterborough The Rt Revd Donald Allister, Mayor of Peterborough cllr Alan Dowson, leader of the council cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara joined the High Sheriff on stage in the square, and scores of Peterborough residents packed in to hear the historic speech.

The moment the Proclamation is read

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Proclamation is a historic tradition dating back hundreds of years, to let people know the monarch had died, and a new Sovereign was in place.

The words read out by High Sheriff Crompton were:

”Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late Sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

“We, therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council, and representatives of the realms and territories, aldermen, and citizens of London and others, do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and of his other realms and territories, King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God, by whom kings and queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”

Flowers left by the Mayor of Peterborough

“God Save The King.”

The crowd responded by shouting ‘God Save The King.’

Lord-Lieutenant Spence then led the crowd in three cheers for the King.

Wreaths were then laid at the Guildhall by The Mayor, The High Sheriff and The Lord Lieutenant.

Flowers left by the Lord Lieutenant