Bin your bra at major roadworks scheme near Peterborough to support breast cancer research

Staff at the Bra Bank in Guyhirn.

The National Highways team working on the A47 Guyhirn junction scheme near Peterborough has partnered with the Against Breast Cancer charity and have issued an appeal for support.

Members of the public and colleagues can visit the Guyhirn scheme compound, in Wisbech, and leave any of the unwanted garments at the gate for to be put into a special bra bin.

Alternatively, you can donate to the charity, texting TEXTTRY to 70085 to donate £5 (or TEXTTRY10 for £10 and TEXTTRY20 for £20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The address of the compound is: Guyhirn Site Office, Old March Road, Guyhirn, Wisbech, PE13 4DA.

Donated bras will help support small businesses in developing countries such as Ghana and Kenya, where they remain expensive to produce, rather than going to landfill.

If you want to donate one of yours, or of a friend/family member, you can visit the Guyhirn site during office hours.

For every tonne of bras donated, Against Breast Cancer will receive £700 to fund its research. The charity also recycles clothes, used stamps, and ink cartridges, and was a finalist at the 2021 National Recycling Awards.

The A47 Guyhirn junction improvement is one of six schemes National Highways is completing along the 115-mile route between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

Three sections of the road will be improved to dual carriageway, in Norfolk between Blofield and North Burlingham and between North Tuddenham to Easton, and in Cambridgeshire between Wansford and Sutton, while the A11 Thickthorn interchange will also be improved.

Work on the Guyhirn roundabout is due to be completed in spring 2022.

For more information about the A47 corridor improvement programme, visit: www.nationalhighways.co.uk/guyhirn.