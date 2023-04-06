Bin collection days confirmed for Peterborough over Easter and spring bank holidays
Five bank holidays taking place in the UK over the next two months
Peterborough City Council have confirmed there will be no change for bin collections over the spring bank holidays.
While Good Friday is a bank holiday, the city’s bin men will still be hard at work as normal, and people whose bin collection day is a Friday should put their bin out as normal.
Easter Monday, and the three Bank Holidays in May – May Day (May 1), the King’s Coronation bank holiday (May 8) and the end of May bank holiday (May 29) – all fall on a Monday, and bin collections do not normally occur on Mondays in Peterborough, so again there will be no changes to schedules.
For more information, including which bin to put out on each day, and when the household waste recycling centre is open in Peterborough visit the city council’s website