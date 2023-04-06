News you can trust since 1948
Bin collection days confirmed for Peterborough over Easter and spring bank holidays

Five bank holidays taking place in the UK over the next two months

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

Peterborough City Council have confirmed there will be no change for bin collections over the spring bank holidays.

While Good Friday is a bank holiday, the city’s bin men will still be hard at work as normal, and people whose bin collection day is a Friday should put their bin out as normal.

Easter Monday, and the three Bank Holidays in May – May Day (May 1), the King’s Coronation bank holiday (May 8) and the end of May bank holiday (May 29) – all fall on a Monday, and bin collections do not normally occur on Mondays in Peterborough, so again there will be no changes to schedules.

Bin collections won't change over Easter in PeterboroughBin collections won't change over Easter in Peterborough
For more information, including which bin to put out on each day, and when the household waste recycling centre is open in Peterborough visit the city council’s website

