‘Big Spring Clean’ coming to Peterborough next month with series of litter picks

The Co-op has teamed up Peterborough Litter Wombles to orchestrate a city-wide litter pick event branded as the Peterborough Big Spring Clean next month.

On both April 2 and 3, two two-hour litter picks will take place, starting at one of the city’s four Co-op stores, in an effort to keep the city clean and join in with Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign.

The dates for the litter picks are:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday April 2- 10am – 12pm, Oundle Road - Orton

Saturday April 2- 2pm – 4pm, Thorpe Road - Longthorpe

Sunday April 3- 10am – 12pm, Hampton - Hampton

Sunday April 3- 2pm – 4pm, Werrington - Werrington

Joe Hostead, Co-op Member Pioneer, said: “It will be a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and meet some of the local residents, causes and politicians, all of which have been invited to the four separate events.