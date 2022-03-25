‘Big Spring Clean’ coming to Peterborough next month with series of litter picks
The Peterborough Big Spring Clean is to take place next month was a series of organised litter picks.
The Co-op has teamed up Peterborough Litter Wombles to orchestrate a city-wide litter pick event branded as the Peterborough Big Spring Clean next month.
On both April 2 and 3, two two-hour litter picks will take place, starting at one of the city’s four Co-op stores, in an effort to keep the city clean and join in with Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign.
The dates for the litter picks are:
Saturday April 2- 10am – 12pm, Oundle Road - Orton
Saturday April 2- 2pm – 4pm, Thorpe Road - Longthorpe
Sunday April 3- 10am – 12pm, Hampton - Hampton
Sunday April 3- 2pm – 4pm, Werrington - Werrington
Joe Hostead, Co-op Member Pioneer, said: “It will be a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and meet some of the local residents, causes and politicians, all of which have been invited to the four separate events.
“All are welcome and I will be more than happy to accommodate any special requirements that people might have if they let me know in advance as we want this event to be as inclusive as possible.”