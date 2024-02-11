Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Senior citizens, families and those struggling with the cost of living in Peterborough are set to get a new kitchen and warmer space thanks to a £51,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The money will be used to improve the kitchen area and provide new heating and hot water boiler at the Alpha Centre in Bretton, Peterborough.

Reverend Brian Henry of Wellspring Community Church, which runs the Alpha Centre, believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area. Wellspring Community Church has been active serving the people of Peterborough for over 50 years.

The community cafe at the Alpha Centre in Bretton.

The community cafe has been running at the Alpha Centre since 2018 and currently serves over 200 people a week as well as providing availability to talk to trained counsellors, the services of a Parish Nurse, meals and food for those struggling with the cost of living, a book and jigsaw swap and a number of events each year.

The Well Café is open Monday to Thursday 9:30am to 12pm.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Reverend Henry said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Peterborough. It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our new kitchen taking shape over the next couple of months.

"The café is at the very heart of all that we do in the community and the refurbishment will allow us to serve our customers better for many years to come.”

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting the kitchen improvement works at the Alpha Centre and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people across Peterborough.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon.”