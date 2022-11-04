Beales boss says Peterborough store could still win reprieve from closure if rates bill is cut
Closure is on course to take place in the New Year
The boss of Peterborough department store Beales says closure plans could still be reversed if a cut in business rates can be agreed.
Tony Brown, chief executive of Beales, in Westgate, announced a few weeks ago that the store would shut in the New Year after failing to win a fight with Peterborough City Council and the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to reduce the business rates charge.
And yesterday (November 3) the first public adverts appeared announcing the start of a closing down sale.
If the store, which only opened two years ago, does close in January it will mean the loss of about 20 jobs.
But Mr Brown said: “We would absolutely change our mind with a sensible rates bill but the council are deaf.
He said: “They want £189,000 payable on an over £300,000 rateable value – if we paid £50,000 then we would stay.”
At the heart of the dispute is the fact that Beales are being charged rates for the entire multi-storey building in Westgate, when the store only uses 12,000 square feet on the ground floor.
He says the company does not own the building and only has a licence to trade from the ground floor.
Mr Brown has p reviously said: “I don’t think the council is fully aware of the challenges facing businesses at the moment.
“It’s not possible to move to anywhere else in Peterborough as it is all too expensive.
“I am really disappointed as I like Peterborough.”
The council has been approached for a response.