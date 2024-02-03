Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of children from seven different schools across Peterborough gathered together last week to hear TV personality Jess French talk about her new book, Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain.

The event – which was organised by the National Literacy Trust (NLT) – saw Year 5 and 6 pupils gather at St John’s Church School in the morning and at Gladstone Park Community Centre in the afternoon on Thursday, January 25.

Jess is known to children throughout the land for hosting the popular CBeebies Minibeast Adventure programme on BBC television.

Jess French with some of the pupils

The presenter-turned-author said she was delighted to tell the children all about her epic fantasy novel, which puts an environmental twist on the fantasy genre.

“'I'm ecstatic to be in Peterborough seeing over 750 children for a wonderful day of school events with the National Literacy Trust,” she said.

The pupils came from St John’s Church School, Winyates Primary, Braybrook Primary, Leighton Primary, Gladstone Academy, The Beeches Primary and Fulbridge Academy.

All of the schools were given copies of Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain for their libraries.

As well as hearing extracts from the book, the pupils got to ask Jess about her favourite adventures, what it’s like to write a book, and where her inspiration comes from.

Jess said she was honoured to help promote all the good work the National Literacy Trust does:

“Having worked with the NLT for much of my writing career, I know how hard they work at educating so many young people on the pleasure and importance of reading,” she said.

Becky Marrs, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough said it was “wonderful” to see so many children “engaging with Jess French and her world of adventure on Frostfall Mountain.”

“Our research shows that more children who have experienced author visits say they enjoy reading in their free time compared with their peers who haven’t received one,” she noted.

“We want to bring authors like Jess into the city to ensure all Peterborough pupils can be inspired to enjoy and create fantasy worlds of their own.”