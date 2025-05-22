BBC One Show's One Big Thank You for Carole Hughes of Peterborough's Anna's Hope

Carole says ‘it’s a day I’ll never forget’

The founder of Peterborough’s Anna’s Hope charity has been given a BBC One Show’s One Big Thank You.

Carole Hughes was treated to the primetime TV show's Big Surprise during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.

The Big Thank You is in recognition of her passion to help children with a brain tumour through her charity Anna’s Hope.

From left, Robert Hughes, Carole Hughes, the BBC’s Angelica Bell and celebrity Joanna Lumley and Sara Kemp

The surprise was filmed by the BBC as part of its ‘Big Surprise' feature on the One Show and was aired on May 22.

During the surprise Carole met with BBC’s Angelica Bell and celebrity Joanna Lumley.

Gold medal winning grower Rob Evans from Pheasant Acre Plants presented Carole with a Gladiola named after Anna.

Carole’s husband Rob and daughter Sara were also there to enjoy this special and memorable moment.

Carole Hughes with the Gladiola named after Anna

Carole said ‘ This was an amazing surprise and it will be a day that I will never forget.

"To have a gladioli named after Anna is extra special and I wish to thank those who made this happen, especially friend Pauline Smith who nominated me to the BBC.”