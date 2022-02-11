Battle to bring new Great British Railways HQ to Peterborough goes to Palace of Westminster

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has secured parliamentary time to voice the case for the headquarters of the newly created Great British Railways to be built in Peterborough.

Mr Vara will be joined by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow to champion the city cause before MPs in the debate, which is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

Leading Peterborough politicians announced last week that work was underway to prepare a bid for the multi-million pound headquarters, which is expected to create thousands of jobs, to be sited in the city.

But it will be a tough fight as many cities across the UK are expected to put up challenges in the national Great British Railways HQ competition, which has been launched by the Department for Transport.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Vara said he was in no doubt that the city would be the ideal location for the new headquarters.

And he urged the Leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer MP, for a debate in the Commons in which he and Mr Bristow could make the case for Peterborough to be the new headquarters.

Mr Vara said: “There is no doubt in my mind that Peterborough would be an excellent location for the new headquarters of Great British Railways.

“It would be a great boost to the city in so many ways, including bringing in many more jobs.

He added: “As one of the fastest growing city’s in the country, with centuries of historic links to some of Britain’s first train stations, I am confident that Peterborough is well placed both culturally and geographically to bid for this investment.”

Mr Spencer praised Mr Vara as “a great champion for his constituents” and wished him every success in his bid.

Mr Spencer added that the Government is embarking on the biggest investment in railway improvements, with £96 billion through the Integrated Rail Plan.

Great British Railways is expected to take responsibility for overseeing rail transport across the country from 2023, replacing Network Rail.

Its responsibilities will include the contracting of train operations, setting of timetables and fares, and the collection of fare revenue at the majority of stations.

The four stage competition will end next summer with the shortlisted applications announced in May followed by a public vote with the successful city winning government investment and a boost to the local economy.