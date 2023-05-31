One of the few surviving Battle of Britain Class steam locomotives, introduced to Britain’s railways in 1946, has been temporarily renamed at a ceremony in Peterborough.

It’s traditional name “92 Squadron” will become “Royal Auxiliary Air Force” for the duration of the steam season.

It comes as the Royal Auxiliary Air Force prepares to mark 100 years of Volunteer Reserve service within the RAF next year.

The nameplate is dedicated to the Centenary on the steam-powered locomotive.

This is to honour the thousands of men and women who have served with the RAF as volunteer reserves over the last 100 years on operations and in support roles all over the world.

During World War II more than 41,000 volunteer reserves lost their lives on active duty.

The locomotive will not only carry the name “Royal Auxiliary Air Force” but will feature the medal ribbon of the state honour for Reserves (The QVRM/KVRM – Queen’s/King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal) painted on the locomotive cab side, in recognition of the high regard in which the work of the volunteer reserve is held.

At the end of the anniversary period, the brass locomotive name plates will be sold at auction with proceeds going to the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Foundation, which maintains the various memorials to fallen volunteer reserves and works as custodians of the history of this unique service within the RAF.

The steam locomotive was unveiled in a short ceremony led by Air Vice Marshal Ranald Munro, Commandant General of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

The re-naming ceremony was held on 27 May, at Nene Valley Railway, and was complete with a Spitfire flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

From this event the train will go straight into the workshops to begin detailed maintenance work on the locomotive boiler and other essential servicing to prepare it for hauling trains once the work is complete.

The Spitfire was from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby.