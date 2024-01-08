‘Devastation is incredible’ says dad who has given 11 years of his life to turn empty wasteland into a successful caravan business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a much-loved touring park in our region has said he has been left heart-broken by the damage caused to his business by recent floods.

“I never imagined it happening,” said David Walters, who has owned Cresslands Touring Park near Baston for 11 years.

“The devastation is incredible.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scale of the devastation done to Cresslands Touring Park by the flooded River Glen is clearly visible from the air (image: Adam Brookes)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-acre site has been called ‘an oasis’ by regular customers who return annually to enjoy its idyllic riverside setting.

David could only look on in horror as water from the nearby River Glen started flooding his family-run touring park on Thursday, January 4.

“Historically the river has never risen above 1.5 metres,” he explained: “but this was 2.08; nearly 600 millimetres above the [greatest] ever-recorded height.”

Though the 51-year-old’s family home was spared, much of the site became submerged within hours.

Caravan owners who use Cressland's facilities to store their caravans over the winter are among those affected by the devastating floods (image: David Walters)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of my outbuildings and workshops were drenched and soaked and covered in sludge and debris from the fields,” he said.

As well as being a seasonal touring park, Cresslands also offers year-round storage facilities for caravan owners.

Inevitably, the floods did significant damage to storage customers’ caravans and storage units.

However, the worst damage was not immediately visible.

Much of Cresslands' six-acre site - which was a waste ground until David Walters transformed it 11 years ago - has been submerged by floodwater (image: David Walters)

“The most disastrous thing for me is that the cap of the borehole suffered pressure due to the floods - it’s broken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means there is now no water supply to the entire site.”

David shared that he has just 12 weeks to get his site open in time for the start of the touring park season.

He estimates that it will cost close to £30,000 to repair the borehole and make the site fit for purpose.

While David has some savings, he doesn’t have nearly enough to cover such considerable costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is with this in mind that he and partner Jo have launched their GoFundMe page.

Though the page has only been live on the fundraising portal for a few days, David has been blown away by the “gob-smacking” response.

“We’ve already raised 25 per cent of the needed fees - in two days!” he said.