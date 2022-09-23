Excitement is building as Barnack Primary School's annual fun run is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

Preparations are underway for the return of the Barnack Primary School Fun Run.

The fun run hasn’t taken place since April 2019, as the 2020 event was cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

Organisers are hoping to attract lots of runners to the popular 2.5km family event around Barnack to raise much-needed funds for Barnack CofE Primary School.

There will also be a Schools’ Challenge and schools in Peterborough and surrounding areas are being invited to enter their teams.

The popular event has always been one of the highlights of the Barnack village calendar and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help marshal the course.

Race director, Emma Thorp, said: “The fun run is a real community event and it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to showcase our wonderful village.

"In the past up to 50 local people have kindly volunteered to marshal the course and we really hope lots of people will support us again this year.

"The event has been going for over 17 years now and continues to prove what a great tradition of cross country we have at the school and what a wonderful community we are part of.”

Entries are now open for on the event on 8 October 2022 at 2pm.

Details of the route are available on the school website and in the Barnack Fun Run Facebook page.

There will be road closures and limited movement on some roads in Barnack between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on the day but affected residents will receive a letter through their door with details.