Bargain Hunt spotted filming in Peterborough at East of England Arena antiques fair

Bargain Hunt presenters Christina Trevanion and Kate Bliss were seen filming at the event.

By Adam Barker
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:27 pm

Presenters and film crews of the popular BBC programme Bargain Hunt were seen filming at an antiques fair at the East of England Arena in Peterborough.

Bargain Hunt presenters Christina Trevanion and Kate Bliss were spotted hunting for bargain antiques with contestants of the show at the two-day event – taking place across September 23 and 24.

The popular programme features two teams of amateur collectors – the red and the blue team – who each have £300 and are given one hour to buy antiques at a fair before going head-to-head to sell the items they have acquired at auction for the most profit.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best pictures from the day:

Antiques fair at the East of England Arena. Bargain Hunt presenter Christina Trevanion

Antiques fair at the East of England Arena. Bargain Hunt presenter Christina Trevanion

Antiques fair at the East of England Arena. Bargain Hunt expert Kate Bliss with the blue team

Antiques fair at the East of England Arena.

