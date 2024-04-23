Bakery chain Greggs plans to extend existing outlet at Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre
New jobs hope
Bakery chain Greggs has drawn up plans to expand its outlet at a shopping centre in Peterborough.
It seeks to extend its existing outlet in the Ortongate Shopping Centre into a neighbouring unit.
Applications for new fittings in units nine and 10 at the centre have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.
A planning application to close off the unit 9 entrance, replace it with a window and open a new access has also been submitted.
The outlet employs two full-time and 16 part-time staff.