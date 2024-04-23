Bakery chain Greggs plans to extend existing outlet at Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre

New jobs hope
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 23rd Apr 2024
Bakery chain Greggs has drawn up plans to expand its outlet at a shopping centre in Peterborough.

It seeks to extend its existing outlet in the Ortongate Shopping Centre into a neighbouring unit.

Applications for new fittings in units nine and 10 at the centre have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

A planning application to close off the unit 9 entrance, replace it with a window and open a new access has also been submitted.

The outlet employs two full-time and 16 part-time staff.

