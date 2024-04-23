Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bakery chain Greggs has drawn up plans to expand its outlet at a shopping centre in Peterborough.

It seeks to extend its existing outlet in the Ortongate Shopping Centre into a neighbouring unit.

Applications for new fittings in units nine and 10 at the centre have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

A planning application to close off the unit 9 entrance, replace it with a window and open a new access has also been submitted.